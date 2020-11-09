Roth Capital Reiterates Buy on CohBar Shares, Sees 742% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report sent to investors on Monday, Roth Capital analyst Elemer Piros reiterated a Buy rating on CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR)with a price target of $8, which implies an upside of 742% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Elemer Piros has a yearly average return of -5.2% and a 38.0% success rate. Piros has a -7.0% average return when recommending CWBR, and is ranked #6745 out of 7050 analysts.

All the 3 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Cohbar stock a Buy. With a return potential of 689.2%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $7.50.