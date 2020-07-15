Roth Capital Reiterates Buy on Allena Pharmaceuticals Shares, Sees 675% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report released on Thursday, Roth Capital analyst Yasmeen Rahimi reiterated a Buy rating on Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)with a price target of $11, which implies an upside of 675% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Yasmeen Rahimi has a yearly average return of 24.1% and a 47.4% success rate. Rahimi has a -2.4% average return when recommending ALNA, and is ranked #462 out of 6769 analysts.

Out of the 7 analysts polled by TipRanks, 6 rate Allena Pharmaceuticals stock a Buy, while 1 rates the stock a Hold. With a return potential of 698.1%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $11.33.