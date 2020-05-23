May 23, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Roth Capital Reiterates Buy on AgroFresh Solutions Shares, Sees 88% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report released on Tuesday, Roth Capital analyst Gerry Sweeney reiterated a Buy rating on AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)with a price target of $6, which implies an upside of 88% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Gerry Sweeney has a yearly average return of 3.1% and a 50.8% success rate. Sweeney has a 83.2% average return when recommending AGFS, and is ranked #1718 out of 6620 analysts.

All the 3 analysts polled by TipRanks rate AgroFresh Solutions Inc. stock a Buy. With a return potential of 71.9%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $5.50.

