Roth Capital Reiterates a Buy Rating on Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL)

In a report issued on September 9, Jonathan Aschoff from Roth Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SEEL), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.78.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Seelos Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Aschoff is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.3% and a 35.8% success rate. Aschoff covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and TFF Pharmaceuticals.

The company has a one-year high of $1.71 and a one-year low of $0.42. Currently, Seelos Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.23M.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio include late-stage clinical assets targeting psychiatric and movement disorders. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.