Roth Capital Reiterates a Buy Rating on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

In a report issued on June 5, Craig Irwin from Roth Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ: OESX), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.46.

Orion Energy Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.38, an 88.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Irwin is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 49.2% success rate. Irwin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Workhorse Group, and Lsi Industries.

Orion Energy Systems’ market cap is currently $105.3M and has a P/E ratio of 8.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.51.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors. The Engineered Systems segment develops, and sells lighting products, and provides construction, and engineering services for commercial lighting, and energy management systems.The Distribution Services segment markets lighting products to agencies and distributors. The company was founded in April 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.