January 14, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Roth Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Alarm (ALRM)

By Carrie Williams

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Hold rating on Alarm (ALRMResearch Report) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.90, close to its 52-week low of $41.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 46.6% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, The Meet Group, and Mitek Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alarm with a $64.14 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Alarm’s market cap is currently $2.04B and has a P/E ratio of 43.39. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.05.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The company offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019