Roth Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Paramount Gold Nevada (PZG)

Uncategorized

Roth Capital analyst Jake Sekelsky reiterated a Buy rating on Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSE MKT: PZG) on June 10 and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.09.

Paramount Gold Nevada has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Sekelsky is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 42.4% success rate. Sekelsky covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Majestic Silver, Great Panther Silver, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Based on Paramount Gold Nevada’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $1.44 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.17 million.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the Sleeper Gold Project and Grassy Mountain Project segments. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.