Roth Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Marker Therapeutics (MRKR)

In a report issued on May 29, Anthony Butler from Roth Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRKR), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.09, close to its 52-week low of $1.33.

Marker Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.25, representing a 197.6% upside. In a report issued on June 1, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $10.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Butler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 63.0% success rate. Butler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Based on Marker Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.49 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.32 million.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which specializes in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and innovative peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.