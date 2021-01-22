Roth Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS)

In a report issued on April 9, Jonathan Aschoff from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS – Research Report), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Aschoff is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -2.2% and a 40.8% success rate. Aschoff covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00, implying a 179.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $22.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.18 and a one-year low of $3.80. Currently, Aridis Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 10.78K.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201, and AR-501. The company was founded by Eric J. Patzer and Vu L. Truong in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.