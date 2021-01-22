Roth Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE)

In a report issued on November 6, Jonathan Aschoff from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE – Research Report), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Aschoff is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -2.2% and a 40.8% success rate. Aschoff covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.37 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.22 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease. The company was founded by David Bar-Or in April 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.