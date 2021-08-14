Roth Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Alexco Resource (AXU)

Roth Capital analyst Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Alexco Resource (AXU – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $3.70. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.87, close to its 52-week low of $1.71.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alexco Resource is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.98.

The company has a one-year high of $3.45 and a one-year low of $1.71. Currently, Alexco Resource has an average volume of 943.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AXU in relation to earlier this year.

Alexco Resource Corp. conducts mining operations and mineral exploration and development in Canada. It engages in the exploration of silver, lead, zinc, and gold ores. The firm operates through the following business segments: Environmental Services, Mining Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment provides consulting and project management services in respect of environmental permitting and compliance, and site remediation and reclamation. The Mining Operations segment operates in Bellekeno mine, producing silver, lead and zinc in the form of concentrates. The Corporate and Other segment covers head office and general corporate administration activities. Alexco Resource was founded on December 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.