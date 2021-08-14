Roth Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Blue Bird (BLBD)

In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital from Roth Capital maintained a Hold rating on Blue Bird (BLBD – Research Report), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.78.

Blue Bird has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $21.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $28.90 and a one-year low of $11.04. Currently, Blue Bird has an average volume of 135.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear. The company was founded by Albert Laurence Luce in 1927 and is headquartered in Macon, GA.