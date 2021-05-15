Roth Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Yeti Holdings (YETI)

In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital from Roth Capital maintained a Hold rating on Yeti Holdings (YETI – Research Report), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $88.55, close to its 52-week high of $90.65.

Yeti Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $96.62, a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $90.65 and a one-year low of $24.82. Currently, Yeti Holdings has an average volume of 1.37M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J. Seiders and Ryan R. Seiders in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.