Roth Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on One Stop Systems (OSS)

Uncategorized

In a report issued on June 10, Scott Searle from Roth Capital reiterated a Buy rating on One Stop Systems (NASDAQ: OSS), with a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.79.

Currently, the analyst consensus on One Stop Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Searle is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 60.9% success rate. Searle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Cambium Networks, and Boingo Wireless.

The company has a one-year high of $3.25 and a one-year low of $0.59. Currently, One Stop Systems has an average volume of 75.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OSS in relation to earlier this year.

One Stop Systems, Inc. engages in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of computing systems and components. Its products include GPU Acceleration, Flash Systems, Servers, Expansion Systems, CPCLe/PXle, Magma Thunderbolt Expansion and Quadro eGPU, Rugged tablets & Handhelds and Legacy. The company was founded by Stephen D. Cooper and Mark Gunn in 1998 and is headquartered in Escondido, CA.