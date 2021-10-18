Roth Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on CarPartscom (PRTS)

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating on CarPartscom (PRTS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.3% and a 50.6% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, Fathom Holdings, and Remark Holdings.

CarPartscom has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.50.

CarPartscom’s market cap is currently $766.5M and has a P/E ratio of -209.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.15.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. engages in the provision of automotive aftermarket parts. The firm’s flagship websites include www.autopartswarehouse.com, www.carparts.com, www.jcwhitney.com, www.automd.com, and www.usautoparts.net. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The company was founded by Sol Khazani and Mehran Nia in 1995 and is headquartered in Carson, CA.