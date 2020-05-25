Roth Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on BioDelivery (BDSI)

Uncategorized

In a report issued on May 8, Scott Henry from Roth Capital reiterated a Buy rating on BioDelivery (NASDAQ: BDSI), with a price target of $9.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.94.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BioDelivery with a $7.80 average price target, implying a 68.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Henry has an average return of 0.4% when recommending BioDelivery.

According to TipRanks.com, Henry is ranked #4076 out of 6621 analysts.

The company has a one-year high of $7.21 and a one-year low of $2.85. Currently, BioDelivery has an average volume of 1.08M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BDSI in relation to earlier this year.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. It focuses on pharmaceutical products in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.