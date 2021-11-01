Roth Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Ocugen (OCGN)

Uncategorized

Roth Capital analyst Zegbeh Jallah reiterated a Hold rating on Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) on October 25 and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.98.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ocugen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Jallah is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 46.7% success rate. Jallah covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Ocugen’s market cap is currently $2.35B and has a P/E ratio of -53.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 20.22.

Ocugen, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for eye diseases. Its pipeline of therapies includes OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, OCU100, and OCU300. The company was founded by Shankar Musunuri and Uday Kompella in 2013 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.