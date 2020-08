Roth Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Alarm (ALRM)

In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Hold rating on Alarm (ALRM – Research Report), with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $62.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.0% and a 56.0% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Remark Holdings, Digital Turbine, and Mitek Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alarm is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.83, implying a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, William Blair also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Alarm’s market cap is currently $3.03B and has a P/E ratio of 55.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.56.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ALRM in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in June 2020, Hugh Panero, a Director at ALRM sold 20,000 shares for a total of $1,171,800.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The company offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions. The Other segment focuses on the research and development of home and commercial automation, as well as energy management products and services. The company was founded by Jean-Paul Martin and Alison J. Slavin in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.