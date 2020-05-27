Roth Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

Uncategorized

In a report issued on May 14, Jonathan Aschoff from Roth Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ: VBLT), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.15.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vascular Biogenics with a $3.56 average price target, which is a 199.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.50 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Aschoff has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -8.3% and a 36.4% success rate. Aschoff covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and Oncolytics Biotech.

The company has a one-year high of $1.64 and a one-year low of $0.90. Currently, Vascular Biogenics has an average volume of 292.5K.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. It offers different programs for cancer and inflammatory disease patients such as vascular targeting system and Lecinoxoids. The company was founded by Dror Harats and Jacob George on January 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.