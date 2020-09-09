Roth Capital Believes Gaia (NASDAQ: GAIA) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Gaia (GAIA – Research Report), with a price target of $14.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.50, close to its 52-week high of $12.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 55.3% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Remark Holdings, Digital Turbine, and Fathom Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gaia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.79 and a one-year low of $4.70. Currently, Gaia has an average volume of 87.76K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gaia, Inc. operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing, and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.