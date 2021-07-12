Rosenblatt Securities Thinks Alteryx’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Blair Abernethy from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Alteryx (AYX – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $79.75, close to its 52-week low of $73.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Abernethy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 70.7% success rate. Abernethy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sumo Logic, Dynatrace, and Snowflake.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alteryx with a $121.56 average price target.

Alteryx’s market cap is currently $5.62B and has a P/E ratio of -110.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.94.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 84 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AYX in relation to earlier this year.

Alteryx, Inc. engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P. Harding, Jr. in March 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.