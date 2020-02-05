Rosenblatt Securities Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Walt Disney (DIS)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Bernie McTernan reiterated a Buy rating on Walt Disney (DIS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $144.73.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 50.0% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, MSG Networks, and ViacomCBS.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Walt Disney is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $161.11, implying a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Based on Walt Disney’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $18.8 billion and net profit of $1.05 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.26 billion and had a net profit of $2.79 billion.

