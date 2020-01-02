Rosenblatt Securities Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Ametek (AME)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Scott Graham reiterated a Buy rating on Ametek (AME – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $100.80, close to its 52-week high of $100.88.

Graham has an average return of 22.3% when recommending Ametek.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ametek with a $106.00 average price target, a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 18, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $107.00 price target.

Ametek’s market cap is currently $22.8B and has a P/E ratio of 27.18. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.74.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 128 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AME in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Ronald Oscher, the CAO of AME sold 5,000 shares for a total of $498,650.

AMETEK, Inc. engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.