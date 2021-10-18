Rosenblatt Securities Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Netflix (NFLX)

In a report released today, Mark Zgutowicz from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Hold rating on Netflix (NFLX – Research Report), with a price target of $450.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $628.29, close to its 52-week high of $646.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 54.9% and a 75.2% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Manhattan Associates, and Pinterest.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Netflix with a $648.90 average price target.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Based on Netflix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.34 billion and net profit of $1.35 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.15 billion and had a net profit of $720 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NFLX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Netflix, Inc. is a subscription-based streaming service through which members can view TV shows, documentaries and movies on any internet-connected device. The company also offers its DVD-by-mail service in the United States. Founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings Jr., on August 29, 1997, Netflix is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.