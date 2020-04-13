Rosenblatt Securities Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Juniper Networks (JNPR)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Ryan Koontz maintained a Hold rating on Juniper Networks (JNPR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 60.0% success rate. Koontz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, CommScope Holding, and Lumentum Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Juniper Networks with a $23.09 average price target, a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Juniper Networks’ market cap is currently $7.17B and has a P/E ratio of 21.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.59.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JNPR in relation to earlier this year.

Juniper Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S. Sindhu on February 6, 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.