Rosenblatt Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Xilinx (XLNX)

In a report released today, Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Xilinx (XLNX – Research Report), with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $90.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 57.3% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Monolithic Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xilinx is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $94.13.

Xilinx’s market cap is currently $22.54B and has a P/E ratio of 25.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.86.

Xilinx, Inc. engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V. Barnett in February 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.