Rosenblatt Securities Remains a Hold on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Ryan Koontz maintained a Hold rating on NeoPhotonics (NPTN – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 65.0% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Applied Optoelectronics, and CommScope Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NeoPhotonics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.50.

Based on NeoPhotonics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $103 million and net profit of $5.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $81.69 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.33 million.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components. The company was founded on October 31, 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.