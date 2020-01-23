Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Their Buy Rating on PTC (PTC)

In a report released today, Yun Kim from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Buy rating on PTC (PTC – Research Report), with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $79.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 75.3% success rate. Kim covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Manhattan Associates, Pegasystems, and Mimecast.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PTC is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $88.00, implying a 10.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $104.00 price target.

Based on PTC’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $35.46 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $20.99 million.

PTC, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.