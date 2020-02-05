February 5, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates a Hold Rating on MSG Networks (MSGN)

By Austin Angelo

In a report released today, Bernie McTernan from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Hold rating on MSG Networks (MSGNResearch Report), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.35.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 50.0% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Walt Disney, and ViacomCBS.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MSG Networks is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $14.67.

MSG Networks’ market cap is currently $983.4M and has a P/E ratio of 6.57. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.58.

MSG Networks, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution. It operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network (MSGN) and MSG+, collectively MSG Networks. The company was founded on July 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

