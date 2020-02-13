February 13, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Shopify (SHOP)

By Carrie Williams

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Mark Zgutowicz reiterated a Buy rating on Shopify (SHOPResearch Report) today and set a price target of $630.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $531.25, close to its 52-week high of $593.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 70.7% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Criteo SA, and Pinterest.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Shopify with a $535.69 average price target, representing a -5.8% downside. In a report issued on February 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $400.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $593.89 and a one-year low of $169.56. Currently, Shopify has an average volume of 1.99M.

Shopify, Inc. operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops.

