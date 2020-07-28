Rosenblatt Securities Maintains Their Hold Rating on Alteryx (AYX)

In a report issued on July 20, Yun Kim from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Hold rating on Alteryx (AYX – Research Report), with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $166.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 73.5% success rate. Kim covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Manhattan Associates, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alteryx is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $164.00.

The company has a one-year high of $185.75 and a one-year low of $75.17. Currently, Alteryx has an average volume of 1.55M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 110 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AYX in relation to earlier this year.

Alteryx, Inc. engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P. Harding, Jr. in March 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.