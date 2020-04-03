Rosenblatt Securities Maintains a Hold Rating on Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Kenneth Hill maintained a Hold rating on Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $363.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $347.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 59.5% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, SEI Investments Company, and Virtu Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Marketaxess Holdings with a $358.50 average price target, which is a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $315.00 price target.

Marketaxess Holdings’ market cap is currently $13.17B and has a P/E ratio of 61.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 22.53.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties. The firm’s patented trading technology allows institutional investor clients to request competitive, executable bids, or offers from multiple broker dealers simultaneously and to execute trades with the broker dealer of their choice. The company was founded by Richard M. Mcvey on April 11, 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.