Rosenblatt Securities Maintains a Buy Rating on Broadcom (AVGO)

In a report released today, Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Broadcom (AVGO – Research Report), with a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $218.78, close to its 52-week low of $216.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 51.9% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Instruments, Monolithic Power, and Lattice Semicon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Broadcom with a $346.50 average price target, implying a 52.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $361.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $331.58 and a one-year low of $216.32. Currently, Broadcom has an average volume of 2.76M.

Broadcom, Inc. is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software and IP licensing.