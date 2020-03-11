Rosenblatt Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on PTC (PTC)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Yun Kim maintained a Buy rating on PTC (PTC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.90, close to its 52-week low of $58.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 55.4% success rate. Kim covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Manhattan Associates, Pegasystems, and Mimecast.

PTC has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $94.00.

The company has a one-year high of $102.47 and a one-year low of $58.00. Currently, PTC has an average volume of 805.6K.

PTC, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.