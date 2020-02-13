Rosenblatt Securities Keeps a Buy Rating on Tradeweb Markets (TW)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Hill from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Tradeweb Markets (TW – Research Report), with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.89, close to its 52-week high of $50.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 63.4% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, SEI Investments Company, and Marketaxess Holdings.

Tradeweb Markets has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.22.

Based on Tradeweb Markets’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $41.33 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $29.31 million.

Tradeweb Markets, Inc. engages in the operation of electronic marketplaces for the trading of products across the rates, credit, money markets, and equities asset classes. It also provides related pre-trade pricing and post-trade processing services.