Rosenblatt Securities Keeps a Buy Rating on Fidelity National Info (FIS)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Kenneth Hill reiterated a Buy rating on Fidelity National Info (FIS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $161.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $147.20, close to its 52-week high of $158.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 67.9% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, SEI Investments Company, and Marketaxess Holdings.

Fidelity National Info has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $158.71, an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $164.00 price target.

Fidelity National Info’s market cap is currently $92.01B and has a P/E ratio of 504.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.30.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 98 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FIS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in May 2020, Keith Hughes, a Director at FIS sold 8,245 shares for a total of $1,137,355.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile. The Banking segment is focused on serving all sizes of financial institutions for core processing and ancillary applications solutions; digital solutions; fraud, risk management and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; payment; wealth and retirement; item processing and output services solutions. The Capital Markets segment is focused on serving global financial services clients with array of buy- and sell-side solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.