Rosenblatt Securities Initiates a Buy Rating on Teradyne (TER)

In a report issued on January 25, Scott Graham from Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Teradyne (TER – Research Report) and a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $125.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 68.5% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Thermon Group Holdings, Rockwell Automation, and AO Smith.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teradyne is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $135.08, implying a 10.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $150.00 price target.

Based on Teradyne’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $759 million and net profit of $196 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $655 million and had a net profit of $125 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TER in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Charles Jeffrey Gray, the VP, GC & Sec of TER sold 18,941 shares for a total of $2,241,561.

Teradyne, Inc. supplies automation equipment for test and industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Wireless Test, and Industrial Automation. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor test products and services which are used both for wafer level and device package testing. The Systems Test segment comprises of defense and aerospace, storage test, and production board test business unit. The Wireless Test segment designs, develops, and supports advanced wireless test equipment for the manufacturing of wireless devices such as smart phones, tablets, notebooks, laptops, personal computer peripherals, and other Wi-Fi, bluetooth, near field communication and cellular enabled devices. The Industrial Automation segment supplies collaborative robots that work side by side with production workers. The company was founded by Alexander V. d’Arbeloff and Nicholas DeWolf on September 23, 1960 and is headquartered in North Reading, MA.