Rosenblatt Securities Believes Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Bernie McTernan from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Peloton Interactive (PTON – Research Report), with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.30, close to its 52-week high of $49.68.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 55.2% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, World Wrestling, and MSG Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Peloton Interactive is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.23, a 7.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $49.68 and a one-year low of $17.70. Currently, Peloton Interactive has an average volume of 10.33M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PTON in relation to earlier this year.

Operates at-home fitness platform for live and on-demand indoor cycling classes