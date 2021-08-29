Rosenblatt Securities Believes PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on August 26, John McPeake from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on PDF Solutions (PDFS – Research Report), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.44, close to its 52-week high of $23.50.

According to TipRanks.com, McPeake is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 100.0% success rate. McPeake covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cadence Design, Microsoft, and Synopsys.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PDF Solutions with a $23.00 average price target.

PDF Solutions’ market cap is currently $835.5M and has a P/E ratio of -16.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.52.

PDF Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products include Extensio Platform, Design-for-Insepction System, Characterization Vehicle Infrastructure, FIRE Software, and Template Technology. The company was founded by John Kachig Kibarian, Kimon W. Michaels, Thomas F. Cobourn, and Howard C. Read in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.