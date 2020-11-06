Rosenblatt Securities Believes Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on October 23, Sean Horgan from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings (PYPL – Research Report), with a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $204.56, close to its 52-week high of $215.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Horgan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 71.4% success rate. Horgan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Tradeweb Markets, and Global Payments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Paypal Holdings with a $226.21 average price target, implying an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, Merrill Lynch also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $235.00 price target.

Paypal Holdings’ market cap is currently $239.7B and has a P/E ratio of 82.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 28.99.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 79 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PYPL in relation to earlier this year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions. It allows its customers to use their account for both purchase and paying for goods, as well as to transfer and withdraw funds. The firm also enables consumers to exchange funds with merchants using funding sources, which include bank account, PayPal account balance, PayPal Credit account, credit and debit card or other stored value products. It offers consumers person-to-person payment solutions through its PayPal Website and mobile application, Venmo and Xoom. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.