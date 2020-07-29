Rosenblatt Securities Believes MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Scott Graham from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on MKS Instruments (MKSI – Research Report), with a price target of $162.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $124.91, close to its 52-week high of $126.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 60.5% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, Thermon Group Holdings, and Rockwell Automation.

MKS Instruments has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $134.57, which is a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

MKS Instruments’ market cap is currently $6.69B and has a P/E ratio of 34.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.24.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MKSI in relation to earlier this year.

MKS Instruments, Inc. engages in the provision of instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes. It operates through the Vacuum and Analysis; and Light and Motion segments. The Vacuum and Analysis segment comprises pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, residual gas analysis, leak detection, control technology, ozone generation and delivery, RF & DC power, reactive gas generation, and vacuum technology components. The Light and Motion segment includes lasers, photonics, sub-micron positioning, vibration control, and optics instruments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.