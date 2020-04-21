Rosenblatt Securities Believes Inphi (NYSE: IPHI) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Inphi (IPHI – Research Report), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $94.27, close to its 52-week high of $99.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 57.3% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Monolithic Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inphi is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $95.00, implying a 1.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $109.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $99.46 and a one-year low of $39.35. Currently, Inphi has an average volume of 1.04M.

Inphi Corp. engages in the provision of analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. The Analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption. The Semiconductor solutions comprises of solutions that address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks; maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments; and enable the rollout of next generation communications, datacenter, and computing infrastructures. The company was founded by Loi Nguyen, Gopal Raghavan, Timothy D. Semones, and Ashok Dhawan in November 2000 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.