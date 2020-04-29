Rosenblatt Securities Believes Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) Still Has Room to Grow

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann reiterated a Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD – Research Report) today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $55.51, close to its 52-week high of $59.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 57.2% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Instruments, Monolithic Power, and Lattice Semicon.

Advanced Micro Devices has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.15, implying a -3.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

Advanced Micro Devices’ market cap is currently $64.99B and has a P/E ratio of 188.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 28.41.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMD in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Harry Wolin, the SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary of AMD sold 153,984 shares for a total of $7,823,927.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services. The Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment includes server and embedded processors, semi-custom System-on-Chip products, development services and technology for game consoles. The company was founded by W. J. Sanders III on May 1, 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.