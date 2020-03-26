Roper Technologies (ROP) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and Wells Fargo gave Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Christopher Glynn maintained a Buy rating on Roper Technologies today and set a price target of $385.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $306.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 53.7% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Generac Holdings.

Roper Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $367.00, which is a 24.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $400.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $395.00 and a one-year low of $240.00. Currently, Roper Technologies has an average volume of 554.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ROP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Roper Technologies, Inc. is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Scientific Imaging, RF Technology, Industrial Technology, and Energy Systems and Controls. The Medical and Scientific Imaging segment offers products and software for medical applications and digital imaging. The RF Technology segment provides radio frequency identification communication technology and software solutions that are used in toll and traffic systems and processing; security and access control; campus card systems; software-as-a-service in the freight matching and food industries; and metering and remote monitoring applications. The Industrial Technology segment produces fluid handling pumps; equipment and consumables for materials analysis; leak testing equipment; flow measurement and metering equipment; and water and automatic meter reading. The Energy Systems and Controls segment manufactures control systems; fluid properties testing equipment; industrial valves and controls; sensors and controls; and non-destructive inspection and measurement instrumentation. The company was founded on December 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.