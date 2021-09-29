Rolls-Royce Holdings (RYCEF) Receives a Hold from UBS

UBS analyst Celine Fornaro maintained a Hold rating on Rolls-Royce Holdings (RYCEF – Research Report) on September 27 and set a price target of £1.30. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.92.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings with a $1.73 average price target, a -13.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 27, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a £1.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.20 and a one-year low of $0.88. Currently, Rolls-Royce Holdings has an average volume of 130.7K.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense, ITP Aero, and Corporate. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services. The Power Systems segment includes engines, power systems and nuclear systems for civil power generation. The Defense segment consists of military aero engines, naval engines, submarines and aftermarket services. The ITP Aero segment provides aeronautical engines and gas turbines. The company was founded in March 1906 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.