Rolls-Royce Holdings (RYCEF) Receives a Buy from Berenberg Bank

In a report issued on March 16, Andrew Gollan from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Rolls-Royce Holdings (RYCEF – Research Report), with a price target of £1.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.80.

Gollan has an average return of 65.0% when recommending Rolls-Royce Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Gollan is ranked #1933 out of 7395 analysts.

Rolls-Royce Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.52.

Rolls-Royce Holdings’ market cap is currently $15.09B and has a P/E ratio of -2.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.02.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense, ITP Aero, and Corporate. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services. The Power Systems segment includes engines, power systems and nuclear systems for civil power generation. The Defense segment consists of military aero engines, naval engines, submarines and aftermarket services. The ITP Aero segment provides aeronautical engines and gas turbines. The company was founded in March 1906 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.