Roku (ROKU) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Buy rating on Roku (ROKU – Research Report) on March 2 and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $108.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 54.3% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Trade Desk.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Roku with a $150.56 average price target, implying a 32.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Based on Roku’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.72 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $6.78 million.

Roku, Inc. engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.