Roku (ROKU) Gets a Hold Rating from Wedbush

In a report released today, Michael Pachter from Wedbush reiterated a Hold rating on Roku (ROKU – Research Report), with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.1% and a 44.9% success rate. Pachter covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roku is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $139.40, which is a 59.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Loop Capital Markets also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $68.00 price target.

Based on Roku’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $411 million and GAAP net loss of $15.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $276 million and had a net profit of $6.78 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 83 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ROKU in relation to earlier this year.

Roku, Inc. engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website. Its Roku platform allows users to personalize their content selection with cable television replacement offerings and other streaming services that suit their budget and needs. Its product categories include advertising, Roku TVs and Streaming Players. The company was founded by Anthony J. Wood in October 2002 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.