Roku (ROKU) Gets a Buy Rating from Wedbush

In a report released today,

Michael Pachter from Wedbush gave a Buy rating on Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), with a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $162.63.

Roku has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $166.53, representing a 2.40% upside. In a report issued on September 3, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

Pachter has an average return of 11.4% when recommending Roku.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is ranked #2,230 out of 6897 analysts.