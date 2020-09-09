September 9, 2020   Top News   No comments

Roku (ROKU) Gets a Buy Rating from Wedbush

By Carrie Williams

In a report released today,
Michael Pachter from Wedbush gave a Buy rating on Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), with a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $162.63.

Roku has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $166.53, representing a 2.40% upside. In a report issued on September 3, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

Pachter has an average return of 11.4% when recommending Roku.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is ranked #2,230 out of 6897 analysts.

, ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019