Rogers Communication (RCI) Gets a Hold Rating from UBS

UBS analyst John Hodulik maintained a Hold rating on Rogers Communication (RCI – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodulik is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 83.5% success rate. Hodulik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Dish Network, and Walt Disney.

Rogers Communication has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.93, representing an 8.4% upside. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$66.00 price target.

Based on Rogers Communication’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $355 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $380 million.

Rogers Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless communications services. It operates its business through the following segments: Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions, and Media.