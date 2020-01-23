January 23, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Rogers Communication (RCI) Gets a Hold Rating from UBS

By Austin Angelo

UBS analyst John Hodulik maintained a Hold rating on Rogers Communication (RCIResearch Report) today and set a price target of C$67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodulik is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 83.5% success rate. Hodulik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Dish Network, and Walt Disney.

Rogers Communication has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.93, representing an 8.4% upside. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$66.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Rogers Communication’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $355 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $380 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rogers Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless communications services. It operates its business through the following segments: Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions, and Media.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019